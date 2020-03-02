Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Live Stream: Expected Price And Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 3 smartphone today in India and it is said to be the first smartphone to feature a 44MP dual selfie camera module. According to the official teaser, the smartphone will arrive with a dual punch-hole camera and quad-camera setup at the back. However, the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 3 is going to be different from the Chinese model in terms of cameras and some other features. The company is going to live stream the entire launch event for the fans who are unable to make it to the launch. Here's how you watch the live stream.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch Livestream

Oppo has conducted the launch event in New Delhi and the event will kick off at 12:30 PM IST. The company will live stream the entire launch event via its official YouTube channel and other social media handle like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. However, the company has not updated the live stream link, once it's available we will update this copy with the link.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Expected Price In India

The company is yet to launch the smartphone in India and the pricing is still under the wraps. However, it has been speculated that the India price will be around the Chinese pricing of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The base model with 8GB RAM +128GB ROM was launched in China for CNY 3,999 (approx Rs. 40,000). On the other hand, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is up for sale at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs. 45,00).

The smartphone is said to be available on Flipkart and Amazon India e-commerce site and also on the offline retail store. Besides, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Thanks to China launch we already know about the specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro but there are some changes with the Indian model. According to the official teaser, the smartphone is said to sport a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera sensor + 13MP telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, along with an LED flash. Whereas, the Chinese model sports a 48MP primary camera.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a dual punch hole camera with the combination of 44MP primary + 2MP depth sensor for selfies and video calls.

Best Mobiles in India