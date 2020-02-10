ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro’s 44MP Dual-Punch Hole Selfie Camera Confirmed Via Promotional Poster

    By
    |

    Oppo is prepping to bring the new generation Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro soon in India. The company is said to bring the Reno 3 Pro with some distinction in the selfie camera hardware compared to its Chinese counterpart. A 44MP dual-selfie camera module is what the device is making rattles for. Now, this unique feature of the device has been confirmed via an official poster.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro’s 44MP Dual-Punch Hole Selfie Camera Confirmed

     

    The Reno 3 Pro promotional poster scored by 91Mobiles confirms the existence of the 44MP dual-selfie camera. The device will feature a dual punch-hole design; something which seems to be the new fad. The setup will be accommodated on the top-left of the display. Besides, this will officially make the Reno 3 Pro the first smartphone to launch with this setup.

    The leaked poster's tagline notes 'Clear in Every Shot; 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera'. Moreover, it reveals a Bluish gradient rear panel with the quad-camera module mounted vertically on the top-left. But, the sensors are not revealed by the poster.

    As for the expected hardware, the Reno 3 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED panel that will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    It's currently unknown how much expandable storage the device will support. It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS with Color OS 7 user interface. To power the processor, there will be a 4,025 mAh battery unit supported by VOOC 4.0 Flash charging tech.

    It was recently suggested that Oppo will be hosting the Reno 3 Pro's global launch in India. But, its official arrival is still a mystery. We will likely be getting some details on its official launch days in the coming days.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X