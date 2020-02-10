Oppo Reno 3 Pro’s 44MP Dual-Punch Hole Selfie Camera Confirmed Via Promotional Poster News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is prepping to bring the new generation Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro soon in India. The company is said to bring the Reno 3 Pro with some distinction in the selfie camera hardware compared to its Chinese counterpart. A 44MP dual-selfie camera module is what the device is making rattles for. Now, this unique feature of the device has been confirmed via an official poster.

The Reno 3 Pro promotional poster scored by 91Mobiles confirms the existence of the 44MP dual-selfie camera. The device will feature a dual punch-hole design; something which seems to be the new fad. The setup will be accommodated on the top-left of the display. Besides, this will officially make the Reno 3 Pro the first smartphone to launch with this setup.

The leaked poster's tagline notes 'Clear in Every Shot; 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera'. Moreover, it reveals a Bluish gradient rear panel with the quad-camera module mounted vertically on the top-left. But, the sensors are not revealed by the poster.

As for the expected hardware, the Reno 3 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED panel that will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It's currently unknown how much expandable storage the device will support. It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS with Color OS 7 user interface. To power the processor, there will be a 4,025 mAh battery unit supported by VOOC 4.0 Flash charging tech.

It was recently suggested that Oppo will be hosting the Reno 3 Pro's global launch in India. But, its official arrival is still a mystery. We will likely be getting some details on its official launch days in the coming days.

