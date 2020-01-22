Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual 44MP Selfie Camera To Arrive In India Soon

Notably, the company broke the tradition of offering a shark-fin style pop-up selfie camera with the Reno 3 series. This unique elevating selfie camera module was first introduced with the Reno 10x zoom to please the selfie lovers.

But, the company has now opted for a punch-hole design instead of the motorized camera setup. Also, a new report online suggests the company might launch the Reno 3 Pro with a slightly different set of internals in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Details

A report from 91Mobiles indicates the arrival of the Reno 3 Pro by the third week of February in India. The publications learned this information from some company sources, however, no specific launch date has been revealed. Oppo is yet to confirm Reno 3 series' arrival dates in the country.

We expect the launch date to be tipped via leaks in the coming days. Also, it would be interesting to see in which price bucket the upcoming smartphones will be launched and what all devices it will compete against. Considering its predecessor is selling at Rs. 36,990, the Reno 3 Pro might cost a bit higher.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India-Centric Features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G connectivity in China. However, India is yet to get its first 5G smartphone. The Reno 3 Pro is likely to launch with a different processor as compared to the Chinese variant.

For reference, it is launched with a Snapdragon 765G processor which has an integrated 5G modem. The device is announced with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. On the software side, it gets the latest Android 10 OS which is layered with a new Color OS 7 skin.

The other highlight feature tipped is the presence of a dual 44MP selfie camera. If this is true then the Reno 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in the world to offer this feature.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Display, Camera, And Other Features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro offers a quad-rear camera setup similar to its precursor. The vertical-rear camera module houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor which is paired with a 13MP telephoto lens. The other two sensors onboard are an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor for creating depth effects.

A 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture is tucked inside the punch-hole upfront used for selfies and video calling. The device is equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display offers 405 PPI pixel density and is HDR 10+ certified.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is launched with dual-band 5G support and offers other standard connectivity features like dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check is a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge