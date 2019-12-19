Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Price Revealed, Pro Variant Spotted on Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Reno 3 series is all set to be unveiled on December 26 at an event in China. In the meantime, several reports have speculated about these smartphones revealing what we can expect from them. The latest information is the leaked Geekbench listing of the Pro variant and its possible pricing.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Geekbench Listing

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing ahead of its official announcement. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to come with the codename Oppo PCRM00. And, it has managed to score 2847 points in the single-core performance test and 7686 points in the multi-core performance test.

Furthermore, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is seen to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. While there is no word regarding the ColorOS version, it is believed to run ColorOS 7.0, which is the latest iteration of the custom skin.

It also hints that there will be an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz and 8GB of RAM. While the exact chipset is not known, it is believed to be the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The storage options might comprise 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space.

Oppo Reno 3 Series Price Leak

When it comes to the leaked pricing, the Oppo Reno 3 5G is likely to be priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 3599 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000) for the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

On the other hand, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is likely to cost 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant.

What We Know So Far

It was recently confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 5G will make use of a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L processor (MT6885). Apart from that, both the Reno 3 series phones are said to arrive with a 6.4-inch display of which the Pro variant will have a display of 90Hz refresh rate.

On the imaging front, the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro come with a 4025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. These could make use of a 32MP selfie camera at the front. On the imaging front, the Reno 3 5G might arrive with a quad-camera module with 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. And, the Reno 3 Pro 5G could use a similar camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

Moreover, there are claims that these could be the first Reno series phones to arrive with a punch-hole cutout instead of the shark-fin color pop-up camera module.

Source: GizmoChina

