Oppo Reno 3A Powered By Snapdragon 665 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 3 series has got a new variant called the Reno 3A. It has been launched as a mid-range offering equipped with features such as the Snapdragon 665 processor, an FHD+ display, and quad-rear camera setup. It is worth mentioning that this comes as the fourth model on the Reno 3 series. The previous variants are the standard Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and the Reno 3 Vitality Edition.

Oppo Reno 3A Highlight Features

The Oppo Reno 3A has been announced with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a U-shaped notch upfront which packs a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device features a quad-rear camera setup which packs a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture. Completing the imaging setup is an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Reno 3A employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The device has been announced with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also has support for up to 256GB microSD card.

Coming to the connectivity aspects, the Reno 3A is equipped with a USB Type-C port, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rounding of the specification sheet is a 4,025 mAh battery supported by Quick charge technology.

How Much The Reno 3A Will Cost?

Oppo has announced the Reno 3A in Japan with JPY 39,800 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 28,287 approx. The device will be an available black and white color option starting June 25 in Japan. Oppo is yet to announce by when this device will be introduced in the global market including India. We will keep an eye on the developments and will keep you updated with the same.

Best Mobiles in India