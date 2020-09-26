Oppo Reno 4 Lite Leaks Ahead Of Official Launch; Could Be Rebranded F17 Pro News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 4G was announced recently in India. Now, the company is working on the trimmed down version of the device which is expected to arrive in the coming months. The device has been leaked online again where its key features have been tipped along with the pricing.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications And Features

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite new leak has come via Sudhanshu Ambhore. The tipster has shared a tweet where the pricing, as well as the variants of the device, has been tipped. The images shared by the tipster also reveal the design of the handset.

And btw #OPPOReno4Lite will launch along with the #OPPOReno4Pro (4G) on October 1 in Europe.



Reno4 Pro

-Galactic Blue & Starry Night

-8GB+256GB around €450 - €500https://t.co/mCmvf96Qp4 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) September 24, 2020

Going by the images, the device will come with an identical design as the Oppo F17 Pro which was announced in India recently. The smartphone will feature a gradient rear surface with square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner.

Moving to the front, the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is seen with a tall display featuring a dual punch-hole. The pill-shaped in-display camera cutout is placed on the top-left corner. It is worth mentioning that some reports have suggested this device to be the rebranded version of the Oppo F17 Pro.

The device is said to come in two different configurations including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The former model is said to be priced below 300 euros (approx Rs. 25,717), while the latter is said to be priced around 500 euros which translates to around Rs. 42,861 in Indian currency.

If the rumours are to be believed and if this device indeed comes as the rebadged F17 Pro, then we can guess its hardware. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display panel which will come with an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 16MP selfie camera paired with a 2MP sensor. The rear panel is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. There could be a 4,015 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support in the mix.

