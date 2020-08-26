Oppo Reno 4 Lite Shows Up At Geekbench; To be Equipped With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new version of the Reno 4. The upcoming model will come is dubbed Reno 4 Lite and is confirmed to be under development by the brand itself. The smartphone has visited mobile benchmark website Geekbench. Some of the key features alongside the benchmark scores have been tipped by the listing. Let's have a look at the details:

Oppo Reno 4 Lite Geekbench Scores And Specifications

The Reno 4 Lite has paid a visit to the benchmark website with the CPH 2125 model number. The handset earlier stopped by GCF mobile certification website. The smartphone is listed with the Android 10 OS. The user interface is not mentioned, but it is likely to come with a custom Color OS skin.

As per the Geekbench database, the handset will ship with the MediaTek MT6779V/CV processor which is otherwise known as the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The processor will come with eight cores and will have a base frequency of 2GHz.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite will come with 8GB RAM configuration. No details on the storage capacity have been tipped, however, we can expect 128GB storage options to come in the lot. Other features haven't been tipped by the Geekbench listing. But, we might come across more leaks in the future.

As for the benchmark scores, the Reno 4 Lite has achieved 1131 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the device has logged 1493 points. Oppo has not given out any details on the launch of Reno 4 Lite in the global market.

Apart from the Reno series, the company has multiple other devices lineup up for launch. The F17 series is one of them. The company has scheduled the F17 and the F17 Pro launch on September 2 in the Indian market.

