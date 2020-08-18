Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition Launched; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition in China. The handset features a new paint design with engraved art. However, the rest of the specifications are identical to the regular version. Oppo has designed the Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition in collaboration with Taiwanese-American artist James Jean.

Price And Availability

The Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition has launched in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is only available in China with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,300). At the moment, it will be available for purchase through company's official online stores and selected retailers. The company has not yet revealed any information about the global launch.

Design Details

James Jean is famous for his cover art for Marvel Comics and DC Comics. As per a report by Gizmochina, he portrayed the 'Summer Carnival of Dreams' in the backside for the Reno 4 Pro. The center of this painting has AG glass on the back of the phone with a 'SoleLuna' logo.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition: Specifications

The Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the regular Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G is offered in 8GB RAM. It runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The triple rear camera setup of the handset offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The camera features also include laser detection autofocus. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

