Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched In India; Price, Sale Date

Oppo has introduced the MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition of its Reno 4 Pro in India. The handset comes with identical features to the regular model except for the back-panel design. The Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition's back panel comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and his signature.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Price, Sale Date In India

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage which will cost Rs. 34,990. It will go on sale in the country on September 24 via Flipkart. Customers will get an instant discount Rs. 2,500 on SBI credit and debit cards.

Besides, there is a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months and customers will get a warranty of up to seven months on the Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition. In addition, the first 500 lucky customers will receive a special gift box with the handset.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition: Specifications

The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device sports octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The phone gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

Moving on to the optics, there is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Other sensors are equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, two 2MP macro, and monochrome sensors. Upfront, the device flaunts a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera along with an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. The handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Considering the price, the handset does not offer a powerful processor. However, the phone is suitable for people who are searching for a good looking phone with great battery life and display design.

