ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant's Live Images Leaked; Might Debut With 120Hz Display

    By
    |

    Oppo introduced the Reno 4 series last month in China. The company is now gearing up to launch this series in the Indian market as well. Recently, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro showed up on BIS mobile authentication platform which confirmed its arrival in the country. Now, the live image of the Pro model has been leaked along with some hardware details. Let's have a look:

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant's Live Images Leaked Online

     

    Oppo Reno 4 Series To Offer Different Features In India?

    The Oppo Reno 4 Pro's live leaked image comes via the courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma (Stufflistings). The leaked live image reveals the fascia of the handset with curved edges. The display will be an AMOLED panel and will have slim bezel on all sides.

    The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been launched with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, as per the new leak, the device will arrive with a 120Hz display in India. We are not sure if the company will make any changes in the remaining hardware or will just improve the display.

    Since the device has already been announced, we know what all features to expect. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole positioned on the top-left corner.

    In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a triple-camera module at the rear panel. The setup is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP additional sensor. The punch-hole accommodates a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

     

    The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is combined with Adreno 620 GPU. Notably, the device supports 5G connectivity as well. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

    The software side is taken care of by Android 10 OS which is wrapped around Color OS 7 UI. The device comes with a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

    Oppo is yet to reveal its plans to launch the Reno 4 series in India. But, the devices are making constant appearances at the leaks factory which suggests its arrival sometime soon in the coming months. We will be keeping an eye on the updates and will keep you posted on the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X