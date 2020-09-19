Oppo Reno 4 Pro Special Edition India Launch Set On September 24: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo refreshed the Reno smartphone lineup this month in India with the launch of the Reno 4 Pro. The premium mid-range smartphone offers features like a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 48MP quad-rear cameras, and 65W SuperVooc flash charge supported battery. The company had announced the device in two colour options during the launch. Now, just a few weeks following its arrival, the company is ready to add a Special Edition to the mix.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro New Variant To Launch In India

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will now be launched in Galactic Blue colour option which will have MS Dhoni's signature inscribed on the rear panel. Not just a new skin, the device will also be shipping with a new retail box. The entire theme of this new edition is in blue including the box. Also, MS Dhoni branding will be there on the retail box besides the main unit. The new model is set to go on sale starting September 24 in India.

The device currently is available in Starry Night and Silky White colours. There wouldn't be any difference in terms of internals. Speaking of which, the device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which accompanied by Adreno 618 GPU. The handset will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display features a punch-hole design and has a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 48MP triple-rear camera setup which has a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The device also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a set of 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are clicked by a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor which has an f/2.4 aperture. There is Android 10 OS wrapped around Color OS 7.2 handling the software side. A 4,000 mAh battery drives the unit which is supported by 65W Vooc fast charge tech.

