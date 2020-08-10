ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro 5G To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro globally including the Indian market as well. The Reno 4 series comprises - the Oppo Reno 4 and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

    Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro 5G To Launch Soon

     

    However, the company only launched the Pro model in India. Now, it looks like the company will soon launch 5G variants of both Oppo Reno 4 and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in global markets. MySmartPrice recently spotted both smartphones on the FCC certification authority website and the GCF certification authority websites.

    The handsets have been certified by both certification authorities. The Oppo Reno 4 5G has the model number OPPO CPH2091 and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G carries a model number of OPPO CPH2089. The FCC certification reveals some specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G.

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G Details

    In terms of specifications, the device will pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and the device will measure 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6mm dimensions. On the software front, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will run Android 10. For security purpose, the handset will offer an under-display fingerprint scanner.

    As per certification listings, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup including of 48MP main sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, and lastly a 12MP sensor. Upfront, it will pack a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera. As per the listing, the volume keys of the phone will be on the left and the power button will be on the right.

    Apart from these, nothing is more known about the devices. However, the GCF certification only reveals it will be a 5G smartphone. We can't comment on anything for sure at the moment, but since the phones have made an appearance on different certifications, we hope to be announced soon.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
