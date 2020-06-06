Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro With 65W Charging, 90Hz Display Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has expanded its Reno series with the launch of Reno 4. The company has introduced two new players in this series called the Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro in China. The new series is equipped with 5G network connectivity and is equipped with a similar set of hardware. Both devices feature a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro Hardware And Software Details

Starting with the similarities first, both smartphones are equipped with the Qualcomm snapdragon 765G processor. Both devices will be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The devices will arrive with the latest Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around the Color OS 7.

Upfront, the standard Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also offers an FHD+ AMOLED display but is slightly bigger at 6.5-inches. While the standard model has a 60Hz panel, the Pro model comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices feature a slim-bezel design and feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Speaking of which, both the Oppo Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro will feature a 32MP selfie camera packed inside the punch-hole. The triple-lens setup on the standard model comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, both smartphones offer an in-display fingerprint scanner as a measure of biometric authentication. While the Reno 4 is powered by the 4,020 mAh battery unit, the Reno 4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. Both devices are backed by 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro Price And Sale Details

The Oppo Reno 4's base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be selling at RMB 3,799 price tag (Rs. 40,535). Its 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will be available for purchase RMB 4,299 (approx Rs. 45,800).

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been announced in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It will cost you RMB 4,299 which is around Rs. 45,870 in Indian currency. Both devices will be up for grabs starting 12 June in China. Currently, their arrival details in India are unknown and we expect some details in the coming days.

