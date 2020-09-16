ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno 4 SE With 65W Fast Charging Confirmed To Launch On September 21

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to announce the Oppo Reno 4 SE on September 21. The company has confirmed the launch date on its website and shared a teaser image of the handset with some details. Previously, a promotional poster of the Oppo Reno 4 SE with the tag 'Super Flash Charge, Super Flash Light' was also spotted on Weibo, suggesting it will be available in white, dark blue, and light blue color variants.

    Oppo Reno 4 SE Confirmed To Launch On September 21

     

    As per a leak, the Oppo Reno 4 SE will be priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 27,900) in China for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will retail for CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs. 31,000)

    Oppo Reno 4 SE Details

    Oppo has already mentioned some features of the Oppo Reno 4 SE. The handset will pack 65W fast charging and an OLED panel. Some retailers in China have already started taking pre-orders. Coming back to the teaser image which reveals the phone will come with a single hole-punch cutout for the front camera which will be placed in the upper left corner.

    The volume rocker and power button will be housed on the left and right sides respectively. Other goodies of the handset will also include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 4 SE will get its fuel from a 4,300 mAh battery.

    Moving around the previous leak, the phone is expected to pack a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and there will be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC under its hood.

    For cameras, the Reno 4 SE is said to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and another 2MP shooter. Upfront, it is expected to get a 32MP front shooter.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X