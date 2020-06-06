Oppo Reno 4 Series With Localised Features To Launch Soon In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently launched the Reno 4 series in China. The Reno 4 series comprises two handsets - Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro. Both phones will go on sale in China later this month. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon launch the Reno 4 series in India.

However, the company has not announced any launch date, only mentioned that the Reno 4 series phones will come in India with localised features.

The company did not mention what features it would add to the models for the Indian market. There is no word on whether the company will launch two models of its Reno 4 series in the country.

Oppo claimed in a press release that it would bring two models with multiple local features to India, keeping in mind the needs of Indian users. Oppo has just announced the launch date of its Find X2 series in India. So, it will take some time for the launching of the Reno 4 series.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 sports a 6.4-inch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the software side, it runs on ColorOS 7.2. The Reno 4 has a triple camera setup which comprises 48MP main camera. It has a dual selfie camera setup on the front side.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, the device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,020 mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charger. The Reno 4 pro has a 48MP main camera on its back panel and it has a 32MP single front camera.

The Oppo Reno 4 comes in Galactic Blue, Space Black, and Taro Purple color variants. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is available in Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black, and Space White color options.

