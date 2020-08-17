ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G Expected To Launch As Rebranded Of Oppo A92s

    Oppo is prepping to add two smartphones to its Reno 4 series soon. Dubbed Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G and the Reno 4 Lite, both handsets were spotted on the SIG certification page. The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G appeared with model number CPH2065. In addition, the handset made its appearance on FCC certification as well. Both the certification page already revealed some specifications of the handset.

    Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G Expected To Launch As Rebranded Of Oppo A92s

     

    The FCC page also confirmed the existence of the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G. Now, the smartphone has certified by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) with the same model number. The GCF certification also hints at the launch imminent of the Reno 4 Z 5G.

    Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G Expected Specifications

    As per Bluetooth SIG listing, it will feature a 6.57-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it will get its power from the 2.0GHz octa-core processor by MediaTek. On the software front, the device will run ColorOS 7.1. The handset will pack a 4,000 mAh battery and it will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

    On the other hand, the FCC listing revealed the rear camera details of the Reno 4 Z 5G. It will offer a square-shaped quad-camera module along with an LED flash. The design of the camera is similar to the Oppo A92s 5G. So, it might come as a rebranded version of the Oppo A92s 5G. However, we cannot comment on this until the company confirms anything.

    To recall, the Oppo A92s 5G comes with a quad-camera module including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, it has a dual-selfie camera which offers a 16MP main lens and another 2MP secondary lens. For display, the Oppo A92s features a 6.57 inches IPS LCD panel which supports 120Hz refresh rate.

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
