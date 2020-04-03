Just In
Oppo Reno 5 Allegedly Pegged For May Launch
Oppo Reno series is quite successful and the company seems to be all set to bring the next-generation models in the coming months. While the Reno 3 series is the latest one, it looks like its successor will be the Reno 5. And, there is no surprise that the company wants to skip the Reno 4 series as the number 4 is considered bad luck in China.
Oppo Reno 5 Details
As per a tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 5 series could be launched at an event in May. For now, nothing much is known about the upcoming smartphone from the company but as it is a 2020 launch, we can expect some latest features such as a high refresh rate display, 5G connectivity support with a MediaTek Dimensity or Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.
Upcoming Oppo Smartphones
While the Oppo Reno 5 is slated to be launched sometime in May, the company is also expected to announce the Reno Ace 2 and a few other devices in the A series. It remains unclear if the Reno Ace 2 will be a part of the Reno 5 series or a standalone device. The smartphone just passed the TENAA certification in China revealing that its launch could be imminent. And, leaks and reports have tipped at the presence of a quad-camera setup and a punch-hole display.
In the meantime, the company is also working on the Oppo A12, which will be a sequel to the Oppo A11. The renders and specifications of the device have emerged online recently but there is no clarity regarding when exactly we can expect this smartphone to be launched.
What To Expect
As of now, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphones. And, we need to wait for an official confirmation to hit the headlines in the coming weeks.
