    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Indian Variant Likely To Pack MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

    By
    |

    Oppo announced the Reno 5 and the 5 Pro last week in China. Even, Oppo India's Vice President Tasleem Arif hinted the company might launch the Reno 5 series in the country soon. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the Reno 5 Pro is launching soon in India with the Dimensity 1000+ processor same as the Chinese variant.

     

    If the rumors turn out to be true, it can be a tough competitor to the Realme X7 series which is set to bring the Dimensity chipset in the country. However, the company has not commented anything on the matter. Interestingly, the tweet does not mention anything about the Reno 5. So, it remains to be seen whether the standard variant will come or not.

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Might Come With Dimensity 1000+ Chipset In India

    In terms of pricing, the Reno 5 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,750) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It is offered in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black color options.

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro Specifications

    The Oppo Reno 5 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for housing the 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

    It runs on Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of imaging, the Reno 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree FoV, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

     

    Further, the device packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge support. Lastly, it supports an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM for connectivity.

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
