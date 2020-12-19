Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Support Page Goes Live; Leak Reveals Possible Design
-
- 2 hrs ago Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Shows Up At Google Play Console; Design And Specs Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz Answers For December 19: Play And Win Gift Vouchers
- 2 hrs ago Man Drops iPhone 6s From Plane; Device Records Fall And Stays Intact After Crash
Don't Miss
- Movies Aditya Narayan & Neha Kakkar’s Cute Banter Over Their Weddings On Indian Idol 12 Is Too Funny; Watch Video
- News Amit Shah in Bengal: Speculation over who will welcome Shuvendu to BJP
- Sports India Vs Australia | Team India claim unwanted records after shambolic batting performance in Adelaide
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Maintenance Costs Claim To Be The Lowest-In-Segment: Here Are The Details!
- Finance Outlook For Inflation Has Turned Adverse: MPC Minutes
- Education SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon
- Lifestyle On Ankita Lokhande’s Birthday, Her Recent 3 Stunning Fashion Moments In Red Ethnic Ensembles
- Travel Explore & Savour These 10 Best Budget-Friendly New Year Destinations In India In 2021!
Oppo Reno 5 Pro Indian Variant Likely To Pack MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
Oppo announced the Reno 5 and the 5 Pro last week in China. Even, Oppo India's Vice President Tasleem Arif hinted the company might launch the Reno 5 series in the country soon. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the Reno 5 Pro is launching soon in India with the Dimensity 1000+ processor same as the Chinese variant.
So the OPPO Reno5 series has received an amazing response in China😍— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 18, 2020
Can't wait for it to launch in India.
Was wondering as to whether the Indian variant of the OPPO Reno5 Pro will use the same Dimensity 1000+ processor or would there be a change 😉
what do you think?
If the rumors turn out to be true, it can be a tough competitor to the Realme X7 series which is set to bring the Dimensity chipset in the country. However, the company has not commented anything on the matter. Interestingly, the tweet does not mention anything about the Reno 5. So, it remains to be seen whether the standard variant will come or not.
In terms of pricing, the Reno 5 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,750) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It is offered in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black color options.
Oppo Reno 5 Pro Specifications
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for housing the 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.
It runs on Android 11 with Color OS 11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of imaging, the Reno 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree FoV, and a pair of 2MP sensors.
Further, the device packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge support. Lastly, it supports an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM for connectivity.
-
24,990
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575