Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Live Images Surface Online Ahead Of December 24 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 5 series has gone official recently in China. The company has already started teasing another model in the new lineup. The next variant which is said to join the standard Reno 5 and the Reno 5 Pro is said to be the Reno 5 Pro+. The leaks have started giving a sneak peek into the hardware and design of the Reno 5 Pro+. Right The company itself has teased the launch date and specifications of this model. The handset has now its certification from TENAA and some live images have also surfaced online.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Design And Specs Tipped

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ live images have been shared on Weibo. As per the leaked images, the upcoming handset will have a curved display panel with a punch-hole design. The device will be accommodating a quad-lens setup at the rear inside a rectangular module. Also, the back panel will have a textured surface.

The power key will be placed on the right panel along with the power keys. At the bottom, the device will have the usual setup comprising a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a microphone. Coming to the features, the company has teased the handset will be launching with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera.

The device will additionally have a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The in-display camera setup is said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It is said to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The TENAA certification also reveals the battery capacity. The handset is said to be backed by a2,200 mAh dual-cell battery setup with 65W flash charge support.

Best Mobiles in India