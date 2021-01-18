Oppo Reno 5 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched In India: Price, Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 5 Pro has gone official in the country as the latest 5G-enabled device with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, the Indian variant of the Reno 5 Pro comes in a single storage option. The latest handset can be a good pick for camera enthusiasts as it is loaded with several video modes such as dual-view video, monochrome video, and more.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price In India And Sale

The price of the Reno 5 Pro has been set at Rs. 35,990 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available for purchase starting January 22 via Flipkart, the company's official site. It comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black color options.

Buyers will get several launch offers including 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. In addition, customers paying through Paytm will also avail of 11 percent instant cashback in their Paytm wallet. There are also zero down payment options and a one-EMI cashback offer on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and many more.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro: Features

Starting with the display, the handset flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 1,080 x 2,400p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Running Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 custom skin out-of-the-box, the phone has a 4,350 mAh battery which supports the super-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The phone claims to offer four hours of video playback on a five-minute charge.

Coming to the cameras, the handset features the AI algorithm which recognizes light levels and allows you to record crystal clear videos. At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 115-degree FOV, and a pair of 2MP macro and mono lens. For selfies and videos, the handset features a 32MP selfie shooter.

Lastly, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. In terms of dimension, it measures 159.7 × 73.2 × 7.6mm and weighs 173 grams.

