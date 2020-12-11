Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced the launch of the Reno 5 series including two models the Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G. On the other hand, the company is yet to announce the launch of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. However, the Plus variant has been teased at the recent event; revealing quad-rear cameras. Now, both Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G are up for pre-orders in China and will be available starting December 18.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro Price

The Oppo Reno 5 5G is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 33,700) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The price of the Reno 5 Pro 5G has been set at CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 38,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model will cost CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 42,750). Both smartphones come in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night color options.

Oppo Reno 5 5G Specifications

Running Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top, the Oppo Reno 5 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with Adreno 620 GPU. However, there are no options for additional storage expansion. The phone packs a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 5 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter. There is a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. Lastly, it sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and it measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm in dimensions.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Pro model shares some similar features as the vanilla Oppo Reno 5 including 65W charging tech, 64MP quad-lens setup, and 32MP front sensor. However, the display of the Pro variant measures 6.55-inch which offers a full-HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. Other features of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include a 4,350 mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

