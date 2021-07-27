OPPO Reno 6 5G Sale Commences In India; Should You Buy Or Go For Alternatives? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno6 5G has debuted in the Indian market earlier this month as the company's new mid-range smartphone. The device's pre-registration went live earlier this week and the sales were scheduled to begin on July 29 in the country. However, the first live sale of the Reno6 5G commenced today. The handset will also be up for grabs via live sale tomorrow in the country. Why should you buy the device and what other options you can consider instead of the Reno6 5G in India? Read on to know:

Oppo Reno6 5G Sale Starts In India; Price, Availability Details

The Oppo Reno6 5G has been launched at Rs. 29,990 in India. The handset comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The color options you can select from are Aurora and Stellar Black. You can head over to Flipkart or the company's official website to buy the handset. The live sale began at 12 PM today and will also be live at 6 PM. There are limited period deals that you can grab during the sale.

Why Should You Buy Reno6 5G And The Competitions You Can Consider?

The Oppo Reno6 5G has arrived as the company's first offering to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The 5G enabled chipset is paired up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card.

The Reno6 5G is equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with flat edges and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The panel has a punch-hole that houses a 32MP selfie camera. The primary camera module at the rear has a 64MP main sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the Reno6 5G has a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device runs on Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11.3 user interface. The handset features a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Reno6 5G has a decent spec-sheet overall. So, if you are considering buying this device you should go for its camera, fast charging supported battery, and also the Dimensity 900 processor that supports 5G network support.

However, the handset's Rs. 29,990 price tag is slightly higher compared to the competition in the market. The device gets major competition from the Poco F3 GT and the OnePlus Nord 2. Both these handsets have an upgraded Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1200 AI SoC respectively. You should consider these two options as well if you are spending up to Rs. 30,000 for a 5G smartphone.

