Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro With 90Hz Display, 65W Charging Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 29,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has finally announced the Reno 6 series comprising the Reno 6 and the 6 Pro in India. Both models were originally launched back in May alongside the Reno 6 Pro+. However, there is no information on whether the brand has any plan to bring the Reno 6 Pro+ to India. Both the Oppo Reno 6 and the 6 Pro have been launched in a single storage option and two color variants - Aurora and Stellar Black.

Oppo Reno 6 Features

The Oppo Reno 6 5G has 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Running Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. Further, the phone is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Lastly, the Reno 6 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Features

The Reno 6 Pro features a slightly larger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It has also a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor. However, the Pro model runs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which will also be available in the upcoming Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT smartphones. Further, the Reno 6 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Price And Sale In India

The standard Oppo Reno 6 5G price has been set at Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model and will be available from July 29. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G will cost Rs. 39,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and will go on sale starting July 20.

Both phones can be purchased via Flipkart, Oppo online store, and other retail outlets. As part of launch offers, buyers can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on select bank cards and instant 15 percent cashback on Paytm transactions.

Should You Buy?

The standard Reno 6 can be a good buy under Rs. 30,000 with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 90Hz display, and so on. On the other hand, the Pro model costs a bit expensive; however, the camera features will be the best-selling point. The Pro model has industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video, and real-time professional video editing features.

