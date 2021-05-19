Oppo Reno 6 Series Launch Set For May 27: Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch the next-gen Reno 6 series on May 27. The company made the announcement via its Weibo handle. The lineup is believed to include the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. Meanwhile, the smartphones had appeared on multiple certifications, revealing their key features.

Oppo Reno 6 Series: What We Know So Far

Recently, the design of the standard model has been revealed via live images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. It shows the Oppo Reno 6 flaunting a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner. Further, the leaked images confirm its iPhone-like box design on the sides instead of the curved edges featured on its predecessor.

Upfront, the phone is said to get a 6.43-inch display and the device is believed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Other features might include a dual 2,100mAh battery, a 64MP primary camera, and a 32MP front camera.

On the other hand, both the Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+ are rumored to have a 6.43-inch OLED display. The Pro is said to run the Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Reno 6 Pro+ might ship with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Moreover, both devices a 4,500 mAh battery unit and past rumors also suggested all smartphones will support 65W fast-charging tech.

On the software front, they will run Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11 skin, and the smartphones are expected to come in 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. Apart from this, other details are still unknown at this moment. We expect to get more intel in the coming days.

The pricing details are still under wraps. Considering the previous-gen series, the standard model is expected to fall under mid-range segment and the Reno 6 Pro+ might be the top-end model of the lineup.

Oppo Reno 6 Series: What We Think

After the Chinese launch, the series is believed to arrive in India as well. However, it remains to seen whether all models will launch in the country or not. The brand launched only the Reno 5 Pro model in India from the previous-gen series.

While, the leaked images show an iPhone-like design, Oppo might take a different design approach. But, we will have to wait for the launch to know for sure. However, we can safely assume the next-gen smartphones will offer advanced camera features as Oppo never disappoints us in terms of its camera.

