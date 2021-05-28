Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging Launched: Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 6 series has been announced in China comprising Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. The Reno 6 Pro+ is the premium model of the series and both Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+ have similar features including a 90Hz display, 4,500 mAh battery, and much more. Let's dive into details.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ Price, Availability

The standard Reno 6 price starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,800) for the base variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro will cost CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Lastly, the premium Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 51,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Besides, the reservations for these smartphones have already gone live.

Oppo Reno 6 Features

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC handles the processing and the device ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 custom skin on top.

Moreover, there is a triple camera setup at the back including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP front-facing camera. Other aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ Features

Both Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+ have the same 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution. In terms of processor, the Pro model ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC while the Reno 6 Pro+ comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Further, both phones run Android 11-based ColorOS skin on top and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Besides, the camera department on the Reno 6 Pro is handled by a 64MP triple camera module and the main sensor is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

In contrast, Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 13MP telephoto lens. Other features of these handsets include a 32MP front-facing camera, 5G/4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Oppo Reno 6 Series In India

There is no official confirmation regarding the India launch of the Oppo reno 6 series. However, a report by TechRadar India recently suggested that the brand might launch the Reno 6 Series in the country sometime in July. The report further claimed it should be true unless there is a last-minute change due to lockdown or supply chain constraints.

However, it remains to be seen whether Oppo will launch the all three models in India. As the brand launched only the Pro model in India from the Reno 5 series. If the brand follows the same strategy, then the Reno 6 Pro can beat the devices like the iQOO 7, the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G which is going to be the India's first Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered phone.

