Oppo Reno 7 Android 12 Beta Program Starts In India: Here's How To Try It

Oppo Reno 7 users in India will now be able to try out the beta version of Android 12. The company has kickstarted the Android 12 beta program for the smartphone in the country. The registrations for the Oppo Reno 7 Android 12 beta are open from May 16 to May 23. Indian users are the first to get into the program.

Oppo Reno 7 Android 12 Beta Program: How To Enroll For The Program

The Oppo Reno 7 users will be required to have the latest "A.14" version of the ColorOS software. If they have the old version, the beta program won't be available for their device. The users will need to go to the Settings >> Software Update >> Click the settings icon on the display >> Apply for Beta Version >> Update Beta Version. Then they will find a guide for applying to the beta program.

It's worth mentioning that the company is allowing only 5,000 Oppo Reno 7 users to test the Android 12 beta program. If the application quota is full, then the consumers will have to wait for the next round of the program in the coming weeks. The users will get the Android 12 beta build via OTA within three working days after applying for the program.

Safety Measurements To Take Before Applying For Android 12 Beta Program

The Oppo Reno 7 users are advised to take some safety precautions before they apply for the Android 12 beta program. They should make sure to back up important data on their device before updating to avoid data loss. During the update process, their device could start heating, lagging, and faster battery drain. Some of the third-party apps may not work on the Android 12 beta version.

Oppo Reno 7 Android 12 Stable Update Coming Soon

Oppo hasn't yet officially revealed when it will start rolling out the Android 12 stable update for the Reno 7. However, going by the brand's history of software updates, we can expect it to be rolled out in the coming two months. Apart from the Reno 7, the company is also working towards launching the Android 12 beta program for the phones like the Reno 10X Zoom, Reno Ace, Reno 7 Pro, and the Oppo F19.

We will have more official details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates regarding the Android 12 release. (edited)

