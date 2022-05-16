Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50MP Cameras Launch Date Revealed: Coming to India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones are officially confirmed to be introduced on May 23. The phones will be launching in China first. While the company is yet to officially announce it, there are expected to be three devices in the series - the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 SE. Most of the features of the upcoming devices have already leaked online.

Oppo Reno 8 Could Be Powered By Upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

The rumor mill suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 model could be arriving with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Qualcomm's new chipset is expected to be introduced at its Snapdragon Night event on May 20. The latest Snapdragon processor could offer a max clock speed of 2.36GHz and will be paired with the Adreno 662 GPU. The device is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 is rumored to offer a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120GHz screen refresh rate. For imaging, the device will be offering a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, aided by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera. The 5G handset will be offering dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The other specs will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 12-based ColorOS 12, and a 4,500 mAh 80W fast charging battery.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Rumored Specifications, Features

The Reno 8 Pro model is said to feature a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm processor. It will be arriving with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

The handset will boot ColorOS 12 that's based on Android 12 and will have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The other specs of the device including cameras, connectivity, and battery are expected to be similar to the Reno 8.

Oppo Reno 8 SE Will Be A Mid-Range Offering

The Reno 8 SE is expected to be a toned-down version as a mid-range offering. The phone is expected to offer a smaller 6.43-inch display, which will have full HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the 3GHz octa-core Dimensity 1300 6nm processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will also have 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP rear cameras like the other two models, but their sensors could be different.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Is Coming To India?

Popular gadget tipster Mukul Sharma claimed last month that the Reno 8 series will be launching in India by the end of June. The company is also said to be planning to release the Oppo Pad tablet and a handful of IoT products in the country around the same time. Oppo hasn't yet officially confirmed anything.

