Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Live Images, Press Renders Leaked; Launch Set For August 4

Oppo has launched the Oppo A77 4G smartphone in the Indian market at Rs. 15,499. Prior to the new A series offering, the company released the Reno series of handsets with powerful cameras in the country. Now, Oppo is planning to launch a new Reno series phone called the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G globally at an event on August 4.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Press Renders & Live Images Leaked

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G's live images and press renders have been leaked by Paras Guglani. The images reveal that the new Reno series smartphone from the brand will be arriving with an attractively-designed triple camera module on the back in a square-shape. The handset is expected to offer a punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the volume rocker on the left side.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications, Features

Furthermore, the source has indicated that the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G will be arriving with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, offering full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM. Software-wise, the device will be booting Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is expected to come in as many as three RAM and storage variants. It will be available in memory models such as 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The camera specifications of the new Reno offering are not known at the moment.

The connectivity options of the device will include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. Lastly, the source has indicated that the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G will be featuring a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. We will know more details regarding the upcoming Reno offering at the global event tomorrow.

Oppo Reno Phones To Consider Over The Reno 8Z 5G

All the leaks and reports have indicated that the Reno 8Z 5G is going to be a mid-range 5G smartphone. It will be priced affordably as compared to the other Reno offerings available in India. However, the consumers considering buying the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G can also go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, which is a MediaTek Helio 8100 Max-powered flagship offering. It is available in the country starting from Rs. 45,999.

