Oppo Reno 9 Series Cameras To Pack MariSilicon X NPU; Here’s What To Expect

Oppo has several smartphones lined up for launch, including the Reno 9 series. The brand has officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno 9 series will launch on November 24 in China. Like its predecessor, the new Reno 9 lineup is expected to bring in the MariSilicon X imaging processor for the camera. Can this premium feature help Oppo win over buyers?

Oppo's Weibo post teases the upcoming smartphones, highlighting the rear panel design. Presently, the Oppo Reno 9 series is expected to include three models - the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. One of the posters teases a dual-camera setup with a shiny rear panel design.

MariSilicon X NPU Camera on Oppo Reno 9 Series

Oppo has also activated a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Reno 9 series for the Chinese market. One of the features confirmed is the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU), which is currently available on the Oppo Find X5 series and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. From the looks of it, the advanced cameras could arrive for all models this year.

Oppo claims the advanced imaging processing unit will produce clearer and more detailed shots, especially in low lighting and night mode. From the looks of it, the base Reno 9 model will get a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth or macro sensor.

The Oppo Reno Pro series could offer a high-end camera with improved features. Oppo is also tipped to offer higher RAM for the Pro models. All models are also expected to get 67W fast charging support. More details about the cameras are expected to surface online ahead of the launch.

Oppo Reno 9 Launch Details

Oppo took to Weibo to share the details of the upcoming smartphone launch. The Oppo Reno 9 series will debut on November 24 at 2:30 PM local time (around 12:00 PM Indian time). The launch event will disclose all features of the new smartphone, its price, sale, and availability. One can also expect the Oppo Reno 9 lineup to arrive in other markets shortly after.

