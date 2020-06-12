Oppo Reno Ace Available For Purchase With Limited Period Discount News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno Ace was the first phone in the Reno series which was launched last year. The company later separated both the Reno and Ace series with the launch of the Ace 2 in April. Now, the handset is being sold via Jingdong (JD.com) for a limited time. All storage variants are available with a discount of 700 yuan (around Rs. 7,548). The limited-period sale of the Oppo Reno Ace will take place during the 618-shopping festival in China and it is valid until June 13.

During the sale, the customers can get the Oppo Reno Ace 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for 1,999 Yuan (around Rs. 21,493). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available with a price of 2,199 Yuan (around Rs. 23,712), while, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be available for purchase with a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (around Rs. 26,947).

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno Ace comes as a gaming smartphone and sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The handset packs a 4,000 mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charger. Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup which comprises a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor on the back panel. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. For connectivity, the handset supports 4G, WiFi, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, USB Type-C.

