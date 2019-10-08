OPPO Reno Ace To Offer 90Hz AMOLED Display, SD855 Plus And Up To 12GB RAM News oi-Rohit Arora

OPPO is all set to unveil the company's new flagship smartphone- the Reno Ace on October 10, 2019 at an event in the homegrown market China. While the handset has been making news for last few days, the latest leak reveals all the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of the Oct 10 launch date.

As per a report by gizmochina.com, the company's Vice President, Shen Yiren has officially revealed the key specifications of the handset on a Chinese platform. As per the post shared by the company's official, the upcoming Reno Ace will sport a 90Hz display with one-of-the-fastest 135Hz sampling rate.

With a 90Hz screen and 135Hz sampling rate, the Reno Ace will offer one-of-the-best screen in the market. Some other handsets to match such good display specs are Asus ROG Phone II, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Black Shark 2 and the latest Apple iPhones.

OPPO Reno Ace will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and will offer up to 12GB RAM + UFS 3.0 256GB internal storage. As per the details shared by the company's VP, the Reno Ace will ship with 18W fast-charger in the box and will offer support for 20W VOOC flash charge.

The post further reveals that the Reno Ace will feature a top-of-the-line thermal management system. The smartphone will boast multi-layer graphite heat dissipation architecture that will feature a VC soaking plate for heat condensation along with composite carbon fiber. The trio combined together will be called 'Ice-Carbon Constant Cooling System'.

Some recent reports also suggest that OPPO will also unveil the Reno Ace GUNDAM Edition. This variant of the handset might introduce 65W fast-charging for the very first time. The fast-charging technology can is said to charge the handset from zero to 75 percent in just 25 minutes.

For the cameras, the Reno Ace and Reno Ace GUNDAM Edition are expected to boast a quad-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and possibly an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth-sensor. For selfies, OPPO's new flagship smartphones will offer 16MP front-facing shooters.

Overall, OPPO Reno seems to have a good set of hardware to take on rivals. The company hasn't released any details on the launch of the handset in the Indian market.

