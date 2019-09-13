ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno Ace With 65W VOOC Fast Charging Tech Slated For October Release

    Oppo Reno Ace with a 65W super-fast charging technology could be launched as early as next month. The smartphone adds to the company's list of Reno lineup that already includes Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and the Reno 2F smartphones. It's been confirmed that the Reno Ace will debut in October.

    Oppo Reno Ace With 65W VOOC Fast Charging Tech Out Soon

     

    Oppo Reno Ace Packs 65W Super Fast Charging Technology

    The Reno Ace is believed to pack the 65W super VOOC fast charging technology. Oppo's Vice President Brian Shen posted on Weibo that the Reno Ace would offer the world's fastest smartphone charging technology. But an official announcement of the 65W super VOOC fast charging tech is yet to be made.

    Oppo Reno Ace is also believed to debut as Oppo's first smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate display. Apart from these details, not much is known about the smartphone. It is also rumoured to have the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor under the hood. But we'll need to wait for the official launch to know more.

    Oppo Reno Ace Charging Tech: A Comparison

    If the speculations are to be believed, the Oppo Reno Ace would surpass Oppo's 50W charging tech that was seen on the Oppo R17 Pro. The 50W charging capability itself allows the smartphone to spike the battery to 40 percent in just 10 minutes.

    The Reno Ace's 65W VOOC fast charging tech is certainly something to look forward to. However, we've already heard about Xiaomi's 100W and Vivo's 120W charging technology announced a few months back. But you should know that the supporting smartphones for both these technologies will go into production in 2020 at the earliest. This means that Oppo could beat the race with its Reno Ace.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
