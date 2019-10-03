ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Beta With ColorOS Update

    By
    |

    Oppo Reno smartphone will soon run Android 10 OS. Google had earlier launched the Android 10 update for its Pixel smartphones. Soon, OnePlus and Xiaomi jumped the bandwagon by rolling out the update for select smartphones. And now, Oppo too has launched the update for its recently released Reno smartphone.

    Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Beta

     

    Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Update

    The Oppo Reno smartphone will get the Android 10 beta update that comes with ColorOS 6 skin on top, reports say. The new update will see Reno smartphones in dark mode, new sounds, wallpapers, and themes. Google introduced other features with Android 10 like Smart Reply, Live captions, and enhanced privacy options. Devices running on Android 10 will have sound amplifiers, which will reduce the background noise and amplify the primary sound.

    The Android 10 update also has features like Gesture Navigation, faster security updates, and Focus Mode. The Android 10 update also has a feature called Digital Wellbeing, which offers insights about the smartphone usage time. Oppo Reno users will be able to see all of these updates soon. The update was scheduled to come later this month. But in a surprise move, Oppo has pushed the software update earlier.

    Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Beta
    Source  

    Oppo Reno Specifications

    The Oppo Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo has featured a dual-camera setup for the Reno smartphone that includes 48MP and a 5MP camera sensor. Branded as a smartphone for selfies, the Oppo Reno has a 16MP selfie camera, which is the same on Reno 10X Zoom smartphone.

     

    The Oppo Reno comes with a SuperClean night mode and connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS. It also packs Dolby ATMOS sound and a dedicated Game Boost 2.0. Now, Oppo Reno users can update their smartphone to Android 10 to access the ColorOS 6.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news android 10
    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue