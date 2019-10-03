Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Beta With ColorOS Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno smartphone will soon run Android 10 OS. Google had earlier launched the Android 10 update for its Pixel smartphones. Soon, OnePlus and Xiaomi jumped the bandwagon by rolling out the update for select smartphones. And now, Oppo too has launched the update for its recently released Reno smartphone.

Oppo Reno Gets Android 10 Update

The Oppo Reno smartphone will get the Android 10 beta update that comes with ColorOS 6 skin on top, reports say. The new update will see Reno smartphones in dark mode, new sounds, wallpapers, and themes. Google introduced other features with Android 10 like Smart Reply, Live captions, and enhanced privacy options. Devices running on Android 10 will have sound amplifiers, which will reduce the background noise and amplify the primary sound.

The Android 10 update also has features like Gesture Navigation, faster security updates, and Focus Mode. The Android 10 update also has a feature called Digital Wellbeing, which offers insights about the smartphone usage time. Oppo Reno users will be able to see all of these updates soon. The update was scheduled to come later this month. But in a surprise move, Oppo has pushed the software update earlier.

Oppo Reno Specifications

The Oppo Reno is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo has featured a dual-camera setup for the Reno smartphone that includes 48MP and a 5MP camera sensor. Branded as a smartphone for selfies, the Oppo Reno has a 16MP selfie camera, which is the same on Reno 10X Zoom smartphone.

The Oppo Reno comes with a SuperClean night mode and connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS. It also packs Dolby ATMOS sound and a dedicated Game Boost 2.0. Now, Oppo Reno users can update their smartphone to Android 10 to access the ColorOS 6.

