Oppo Reno passes Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification; launch slated for April 10 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone might come with a dual-lens primary camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor and one 5MP secondary lens for depth effect.

Oppo has apparently started working on its latest Reno series of smartphones. Primarily offering some affordable flagship smartphones, the Oppo Reno smartphone lineup is expected to debut on April 10, 2019. With the launch of Reno series, Oppo will be testing waters in the pocket-friendly flagship smartphone department. The new Oppo lineup will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi Poco F1 and the Vivo iQOO series.

Recently, the Oppo Reno was spotted on the leak with its design layout which indicated a design similar to Vivo Apex. Now, in some recent developments, a new smartphone in the Reno series has been spotted online on some mobile certification websites suggesting at an imminent launch.

The upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone has cleared its certification from Bluetooth SIG and IMDA platforms. As we mentioned earlier, Oppo has already revealed that the new lineup will be launched in April this year. It is also worth noting the fact that the IMDA primarily regulates the shipment of electronics in Singapore. This hints that the Oppo might debut the Reno smartphone series in Singapore.

The Bluetooth SIG certification gives us an insight on the specifications of the upcoming Reno smartphone. The listing suggests that the smartphone will feature a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display panel at the front. It is not known whether it will sport a teardrop notch or an in-display front camera for selfies. Though, it will house a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone might come with a dual-lens primary camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor and one 5MP secondary lens for depth effect.

The certification further suggests that the smartphone will run on the premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor. The Oppo Reno smartphone will run on Android Pie OS topped with ColorOS 6.0 UI. Besides, the device listing on IMDA suggests a model number CPH1917, however, the official name of the device is not released.

via