ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo Reno passes Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification; launch slated for April 10

    The smartphone might come with a dual-lens primary camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor and one 5MP secondary lens for depth effect.

    By
    |

    Oppo has apparently started working on its latest Reno series of smartphones. Primarily offering some affordable flagship smartphones, the Oppo Reno smartphone lineup is expected to debut on April 10, 2019. With the launch of Reno series, Oppo will be testing waters in the pocket-friendly flagship smartphone department. The new Oppo lineup will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi Poco F1 and the Vivo iQOO series.

    Oppo Reno passes Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification, launch imminent

     

    Recently, the Oppo Reno was spotted on the leak with its design layout which indicated a design similar to Vivo Apex. Now, in some recent developments, a new smartphone in the Reno series has been spotted online on some mobile certification websites suggesting at an imminent launch.

    The upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone has cleared its certification from Bluetooth SIG and IMDA platforms. As we mentioned earlier, Oppo has already revealed that the new lineup will be launched in April this year. It is also worth noting the fact that the IMDA primarily regulates the shipment of electronics in Singapore. This hints that the Oppo might debut the Reno smartphone series in Singapore.

    The Bluetooth SIG certification gives us an insight on the specifications of the upcoming Reno smartphone. The listing suggests that the smartphone will feature a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display panel at the front. It is not known whether it will sport a teardrop notch or an in-display front camera for selfies. Though, it will house a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone might come with a dual-lens primary camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor and one 5MP secondary lens for depth effect.

    The certification further suggests that the smartphone will run on the premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor. The Oppo Reno smartphone will run on Android Pie OS topped with ColorOS 6.0 UI. Besides, the device listing on IMDA suggests a model number CPH1917, however, the official name of the device is not released.

    via

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue