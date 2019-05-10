Oppo Reno smartphone series launch pegged for May 28 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo Reno 10x zoom is powered by a Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo officially announced its flagship Reno smartphone series back in April 2019. The company had first showcased its 10x zoom feature at the MWWC 2019 event and later introduced this feature with the launch of Reno 10x zoom smartphone. The smartphone is yet to make an entry in the Indian market and there was no specific timeline available for its release until now. However, the launch of the Oppo Reno smartphone in the Indian market is now confirmed.

Oppo Reno India launch dates and specifications:

Oppo is all set to bring the Reno smartphone series in India on 28 May 2019. The company will be launching both the Reno 10x zoom and the standard Reno smartphone on the same day. The information about the launch of Oppo's latest premium smartphones has been reported by 91mobiles. As per the report, the website has got their hands on a teaser poster from a retail chain which sheds the light on the device's launch. It is yet to be announced on which e-commerce platform both the devices will be available for purchase and what price tag they will carry.

In terms of specification, the Oppo Reno 10x zoom's key highlight is its triple rear camera setup with 10x lossless zoom technology. The camera setup packs a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone packs a 16MP sensor up front which is housed in a shark-fin pop-up module.

The Reno 10x zoom is powered by a Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU. The device is launched in three different configurations including 6GB+ 128GB variant, 6GB+ 256GB variant and an 8GB+ 256GB variant. It comes with Android Pie OS with a ColorOS 6 UI. It is fuelled by a big 4075mAh battery which is supported by VOOC flash charge.

