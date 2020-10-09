Oppo Reno3 Pro Gets Permanent Price Cut: New Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno3 Pro has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the handset which was priced at Rs. 27,990, will now sell for Rs. 25,990. The new price is reflecting on Amazon and also available in offline retail stores as well.

In addition, the 256GB storage model of the Oppo Reno3 Pro is selling on Amazon at Rs. 29,989 which down from its previous tag Rs. 32,990. However, there are no details on whether it has reduced the price permanently or temporarily. The handset is available in the country Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White color options.

Should You Buy Oppo Reno3 Pro?

Taking about the features, the handset has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a dual-punch hole design. There is the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset under its hood coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and houses a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 30W fast-charging support.

Moving on the optics, you get a quad camera on the Oppo Reno3 Pro which offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom support, and a 2MP lens. Upfront it sports a dual-camera including a 44MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other goodies of the handset include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio. It also supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C for charging. Lastly, it measures 158.8 × 73.4 × 8.1mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams.

Considering the features, if you are a selfie lover or looking for a camera-centric phone, then you can definitely consider the Oppo Reno3 Pro. Besides it also offers fast charging technology without overheating the phone. However, for gaming users, it will not be a good choice at this price point.

