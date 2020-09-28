Oppo Reno4 F Officially Teased; Launch Set For October, 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of Reno4 Lite launch. The device is expected to debut as the rebranded version of the Oppo F17 Pro and is slated to go official soon. Apart from the Reno4 Lite, the company is also working on another model in the Reno 4 series. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the Reno 4F which is scheduled to hit the stores next month.

Oppo Reno4 F Official Launch Date

Oppo has teased the launch of the Reno 4F via its official social media handles. The device will make an arrival on October 12 in the Indonesian market. As per the teaser poster, the upcoming smartphone will feature an ultra-sleek design.

The teaser image shows the edges of the smartphone with the left panel housing the volume and the SIM card slot. The right spine is seen with the power key. The company has also shared a teaser video on its official Indonesia's YouTube channel where the device is seen with a quad-rear camera setup housed within a square-shaped module.

The rear panel has a gradient surface. Upfront, the device packs a pill-shaped punch-hole on the top-left for the selfie camera. The design seems identical to the F17 Pro. It is worth mentioning that the Oppo Reno4 Lite is also tipped to be the rebranded version of the F17 Pro.

So it remains to be seen if the company launches the Reno4 Lite also as the rebranded F17 Pro or will just keep the skin same. Speaking of the specifications, the Reno4 F is tipped to come with a Super AMOLED display panel.

However, the display size isn't revealed. The teaser video on YouTube also suggests the presence of an AI portrait mode camera. Not much has been revealed related to hardware. But since the company has started teasing it officially, more details will likely surface ahead of the launch.

via

Best Mobiles in India