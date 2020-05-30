Oppo Reno4 Series Launch Date Set For June 5 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has confirmed via Weibo that the Reno4 series will launch in China on June 5. The launch event will take place at 07:30PM (local time). Recently, full specifications of the Reno4 and the Reno4 Pro were revealed in a TENNA listing. In addition, a video teaser confirmed that the phone will come with an ultra-thin body and a new touch experience.

It will have a curved glass body and a large size Reno Glow written on the backside. The phone has a power button on the right and a volume rocker on the left side. The company has highlighted the design of Reno4 Pro through a video.

Key Specifications Of Reno4 & Reno4 Pro

The Reno4 will come with a 6.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display and it has a dual punch-hole cutout on its display.

In terms of optics, the Reno4 said to feature a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP lens. The Reno4 might include a dual-selfie camera.

The Reno4 Pro will be available with a 6.55-inch display with 3D curved glass. The Pro variant might have a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP night scene video shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The Reno4 Pro will come with a 32MP single selfie camera.

Both the smartphones are said to be powered by the octa-core processor with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The devices will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro is claimed to have a 65W fast charger. The Oppo Reno4 might come in Crystal Diamond Blue, Dream Mirror Black, and Purple Taro color options and the Reno4 Pro will arrive in blue and orange color.

For connectivity, the Pro variant supports a USB-C port and a speaker grille.

Best Mobiles in India