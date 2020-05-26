ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OPPO Reno4 Series Might Come With Ultra-Thin Display

    By
    |

    Oppo is going to launch its new Reno4 series soon. Recently, the company confirmed this via a video teaser. The company recently launched the Oppo Ace2 5G flagship in China.

    OPPO Reno4 Series Might Come With Ultra-Thin Display

     

    Now, the company has officially shared the renders of its new smartphones. The Reno4 series is expected to have the Oppo Reno4 and the Reno4 Pro.

    The teaser also reveals that the device will have an ultra-thin body and a new touch experience. According to the teaser video, it will come with a curved glass with a large size Reno Glow written on it. The phone has a power button on the right and a volume rocker on the left side. However, nothing can be seen in front of the display.

    Key Specifications Of Reno4 & Reno4 Pro (Expected)

    The company has not yet confirmed the specifications of the devices. According to some information leaked online, the Reno4 will be equipped with a 6.43-inch 2.5D curved display and it will have a dual punch-hole cutout on its display. The Reno4 Pro will arrive with a 6.55-inch display with 3D curved glass.

    In terms of optics, the Reno4 will come with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP lens. The Pro variant is expected to have a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP night scene video shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

    The Reno4 might include a dual-selfie camera and another side the Pro variant will come with a 32MP single selfie camera.

    Both the smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The devices will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

    The Oppo Reno4 Pro is claimed to have a 65W fast charger. The Oppo Reno4 might come in Crystal Diamond Blue, Dream Mirror Black, and Purple Taro color options and the Reno4 Pro will be available in Crystal Diamond Blue, Crystal Diamond Red, Dream Mirror Black, and Titanium Black colors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X