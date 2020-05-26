OPPO Reno4 Series Might Come With Ultra-Thin Display News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is going to launch its new Reno4 series soon. Recently, the company confirmed this via a video teaser. The company recently launched the Oppo Ace2 5G flagship in China.

Now, the company has officially shared the renders of its new smartphones. The Reno4 series is expected to have the Oppo Reno4 and the Reno4 Pro.

The teaser also reveals that the device will have an ultra-thin body and a new touch experience. According to the teaser video, it will come with a curved glass with a large size Reno Glow written on it. The phone has a power button on the right and a volume rocker on the left side. However, nothing can be seen in front of the display.

Key Specifications Of Reno4 & Reno4 Pro (Expected)

The company has not yet confirmed the specifications of the devices. According to some information leaked online, the Reno4 will be equipped with a 6.43-inch 2.5D curved display and it will have a dual punch-hole cutout on its display. The Reno4 Pro will arrive with a 6.55-inch display with 3D curved glass.

In terms of optics, the Reno4 will come with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP lens. The Pro variant is expected to have a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP night scene video shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

The Reno4 might include a dual-selfie camera and another side the Pro variant will come with a 32MP single selfie camera.

Both the smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The devices will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro is claimed to have a 65W fast charger. The Oppo Reno4 might come in Crystal Diamond Blue, Dream Mirror Black, and Purple Taro color options and the Reno4 Pro will be available in Crystal Diamond Blue, Crystal Diamond Red, Dream Mirror Black, and Titanium Black colors.

