Oppo Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G Receive Multiple Certifications; Global Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo announced the Reno5 series consisting of three models. The Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G have received NBTC certification with model numbers CPH2145 and CPH2201 respectively. Besides, the standard model has also made its appearance in Global Certification Forum (GCF), Indonesian SDPPI, and Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), and Bluetooth SIG listing.

On the other hand, the Pro model has been spotted on multiple certifications such as NCC, Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, the standard model is yet to receive BIS certification. So, the Indian market might get only the Pro variant at this moment.

Additionally, Oppo has recently introduced a 4G variant of the standard Reno5 in Vietnam. The company might launch the 4G variant of the standard Reno5 in the country.

In terms of features, the Chinese variant of the Reno5 5G comes with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, while the Pro model packs the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. However, a report suggested the Global variant of both devices will feature the Snapdragon 765G. Other features of the phones are expected to be similar to the Chinese variants.

The Oppo Reno5 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. In terms of optics, the handset has a 64MP quad lens setup and a 32MP selfie camera. A 4,300 mAh battery unit fuels the device that supports 65W fast charging.

Coming to the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, it sports a 6.55-inch display that offers a full-HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant also offers the same camera features as the standard model. Lastly, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 4,350 mAh battery and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Best Mobiles in India