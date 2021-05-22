Oppo Reno5 A With Snapdragon 750G Processor Unveiled; Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched a new model in the Reno5 series right ahead of the launch of the Reno6 series in China. The company has taken the wraps off the Reno5 A which comes as another premium mid-range offering in this lot. The Reno5 A has been launched with features such as the Snapdragon 765G processor and an IP68 certified body. The device essentially comes as a successor to the Reno3 A with some upgrades. Following are the details:

Oppo Reno5 A Full Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 A comes with 162 x 74.6 x 8.2mm dimensions and weighs 182gms. The unit features a punch-hole display with the camera cutout positioned on the upper left. The 6.5-inch LTPS LCD display is surrounded by slim bezels and has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The panel also has a higher 90Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI pixel density, and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Reno5 A has a vertical camera module at the upper left of the rear panel housing a 64MP primary lens.

The main sensor is paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. To capture selfies and video calls, the device accommodates a 16MP camera inside the punch-hole upfront.

Under the hood, the Reno5 A employs the octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The premium mid-range Qualcomm chipset is clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The device also has an expandable microSD card support for storage expansion.

The Reno5 A will boot on Android 11 OS topped with a custom ColorOS interface. As far as the connectivity options are concerned, the Reno5 A offers 5G, single-SIM card, a USB Type C port, NFC, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth.

The device features a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner for security. The Reno5 A is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Can We Expect Reno5 A India Launch Soon?

The Oppo Reno5 A has been announced currently in the Japanese market and the company is yet to reveal the pricing and sale details. As of now, the brand has not shared any plans to launch this handset in India or other regions.

Besides, the Oppo Reno6 series is all set to make a debut next week. So, it can't be said if the company will launch the Reno5 A in India or will directly introduce the Reno6 series instead.

