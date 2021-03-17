Oppo Reno5 F With Helio P95 Chipset Announced; Price Starts At Rs. 20,800 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Reno5 series is expanding with a new entrant called the Oppo Reno5 F. The handset has gone official in Kenya for KES 31,499 (around Rs. 20,800). The phone comes in a single 9GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black color options. In terms of features, the device shares almost identical specifications as the Oppo F19 Pro except for the front-facing camera.

Oppo Reno5 F Key Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 F has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. The Oppo Reno5 F runs the mid-range MediaTek Helio P95 chipset clubbed with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion.

It ships with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and gets its fuel from a 4,310 mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC charging. As for the optics, the Oppo Reno5 F flaunts a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, the handset gets a 32MP camera for selfies instead of a 16MP sensor on the Oppo F19 Pro.

Lastly, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The smartphone measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm in dimension and weighs 172 grams.

Will It Launch In India?

As we can see both the Oppo Reno5 F and the Oppo F19 Pro have similar specs apart from the selfie camera. To recall, the Oppo F19 Pro made its debut in India starting at Rs. 21,490. So, it can be believed that the Oppo Reno 5F is not going to arrive in the country.

In the same news, the Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro Plus 5G have gone on sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail outlets across the country.

