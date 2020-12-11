Oppo Reno5 India Launch Officially Teased; Might Arrive In Early 2021 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has officially unveiled the Reno5 series after months of anticipation. The company has introduced the Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro in the Chinese market. The latest mid-range offerings by the company are backed by 5G network support and are introduced as the successor to the Reno4 series. Within a day of its launch in China, the company has officially teased the launch of the standard variant in India.

Oppo Reno5 India Launch Date

The arrival of the Oppo Reno 5 series in India is confirmed by the company officials itself. As per a tweet shared by Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head India R&D, a 'global product' by the brand are coming soon to the Indian market. The arrival details haven't been specified, however, the tweet mentions the upcoming device will have the ability to shoot 'brilliant videos'.

Amazed to share that we revealed this great smartphone to shoot brilliant videos😍Are you excited to get this global product in India? Guess you already know what I’m talking about!🤩😃 — Tasleem Arif 🇮🇳 (@tasleemarifk) December 11, 2020

The company is yet to confirm if the tweet hints about the Reno5 launch in India. But considering the latest global model by the company is none other than the Reno5, it is safe to assume the launch of this new series in the country in the coming days. The launch could take place in the first half of 2020. We will keep you posted on the latest development on the same.

As for the features, the standard Reno5 model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone will ship with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB

storage option.

The device flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. The smartphone will have a 64MP primary rear camera which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There is also a pair of 2MP sensors. The unit runs on a 4,350 mAh battery unit aided by 65W fast charging.

