Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Pre-Booking Poster Leak; India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is set to start its innings in 2021 in India with the launch of a premium mid-range device called the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The company itself has confirmed the arrival of this premium mid-range smartphone on January 18 in the country alongside the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds. The device was speculated to launch in the Rs. 35,000 price tag. However, a new leak has surfaced ahead of the launch which hints at a slightly higher price label.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Pre-Orders And Expected India Price

A new leak by the tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter suggests the The Just for reference, the company had launched this device for CNY 3,399 in China which roughly around Rs. 38,300. However, the tipster hasn't revealed which variant will be selling at the aforementioned price (8GB RAM or 12GB RAM model).

It remains to be seen if the company launches just a single variant of this device in India or multiple models as the Chinese counterpart. Additionally, a leaked poster is doing rounds that reveal the pre-order details. The teaser poster suggests the device will have 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The poster further reveals the presence of the 'AI Highlight Video' feature.

The leaked poster also tips the pre-order details. While the exact date for pre-registration isn't mentioned in the poster, it shows two different offers. There will be a 10 percent cashback via HDFC, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, and Federal Bank. The poster also suggests Rs. 1,000 discount on the Oppo Enco X earbuds.

It is worth mentioning that this is a leak and the company is yet to confirm the pricing of the Reno5 Pro in India. Also, the brand is yet to announce the availability of the other models in this series including the Reno5 5G and the Reno5 Pro+ 5G in India.

via

Best Mobiles in India