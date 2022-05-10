Oppo Reno5 Pro Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 4,000 In India; Should You Still Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo launched the Reno5 Pro 5G back in January last year in India. The smartphone is now available at discounted price on Amazon India. However, the brand is already selling the Reno6 series and the Reno7 series smartphones in the country. Check here should you still consider the Reno5 Pro 5G or not.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G was launched at Rs. 35,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone can now be purchased at just Rs. 32,499 on Amazon. Apart from this, buyers can get additional bank and exchange offers on the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. Further, the smartphone is available in two color options - Starry Black and Astral Blue.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Features

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G was announced with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 1,080 x 2,400p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The chipset offers smooth gaming experience and capable of handling multi-tasks.

For imaging, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup paired with LED flash. The camera sensors include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features the industry-first AI highlight video mode to offer great videography experiences.

Moreover, the device was announced with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and it packs a 4,350 mAh battery unit with 65W Super Flash Charge support which is claimed to provide 4 hours of video playback with just 5 minutes of charge.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G: Should You Still Buy?

Considering the Reno5 Pro can still be worthy. The phone has great videography features along with great design and fast charging. However, one can get upgraded processor and new design on the recently launched Reno7 series. For the unaware, the Reno 7 is launched at Rs. 28,999, while the Pro model is priced at Rs. 39,999.

Best Mobiles in India