Oppo Reno5 Series Global Launch Likely In December; Specs Tipped Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While Oppo hasn't officially started teasing the Reno5 series, it isn't stopping the rumor mill to give out details on the upcoming smartphones. The Reno5 Pro recently cleared its certification via TENNA where its entire spec-sheet was tipped. Additionally, the company is also said to launch the standard Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro+ in the new series. The latest leak hints at the arrival of the Reno5 series.

When Can We Expect Oppo Reno5 Official Launch?

The Oppo Reno5 series is pegged for the December launch in China. A new leak suggests the global launch will soon follow. The tipster named Chun took Twitter to hint at the early arrival Reno5 series in the international market. As per the leak, the company could introduce the Reno5 smartphones by December- January. Unfortunately, no specific date has been announced just yet.

So indeed the Reno5 series will release globally sooner than expected (around Dec-Jan). Only vanilla Reno5 will have 4G and 5G variant, 5 Pro will only have 5G variant this time. Reno5 4G will use Snapdragon 720G and 1st gen SuperVOOC 50W while the 5G Reno5 will use 765G and 2nd. — Chun (@chunvn8888) November 26, 2020

Additionally, the leak also mentions some of the features of the Reno5 4G and 5G models. The standard 4G Reno5 is said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. On the other hand, the Reno5 5G is said to get its power from the Snapdragon 765G processor.

While the former will get support for the first generation SuperVOOC 50W flash charge, the latter is said to come equipped with 2nd generation SuperVOOC 65W flash charge technology.

The tipster also suggests that the company will be ditching the dual-selfie camera setup from the Reno4 series. The Reno5 is likely to come with a single punch hole which will have a 44MP selfie camera. The rear panel will have an upgraded imaging setup with a 64MP primary lens.

The leak also drop clues on the Reno5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro+. The global variant of the Pro model is also said to be backed by the Snapdragon 765G processor as the Reno5 5G model. Its Chinese counterpart is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Reno5 Pro+ is said to be backed by the Snapdragon 870 processor. It is an unannounced flagship SoC by Qualcomm.

