Oppo Reno5 Series Key Features Tipped; Launch Expected In December

Oppo Reno5 series is pegged for December 2020 launch. The company might launch different models in the upcoming premium lineup. We have got several details on the Reno5 smartphones via leaks in recent times. Ahead of its official launch, a noted tipster has shared some key details on the Reno5 models. Let's have a look at what Oppo has in store for us:

Oppo Reno5 Series Key Features Leak

As per Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno5 series will comprise of three different handsets. While the names of the models aren't disclosed, we can expect the arrival of the Pro and the Lite model besides the standard variant. The leak suggests that the company will be fitting the same display on all the variants.

The display on all the Reno 5 handsets will have a single punch-hole. The camera cutout will be positioned on the top-left corner of the panel. Additionally, the edges will have a curved design and all the models will have a higher refresh rate. It remains to be seen if it comes 90Hz or 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The leak also gives the processor details. The company will be using the Snapdragon 765G processor, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset to power the upcoming Reno5 smartphones. Also, there will be support for 65W fast charging on all the models. The battery capacity is yet to be disclosed.

Going by the previous leaks, one of the Reno5 models will be launched with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The device will support FHD+ resolution. The imaging will be handled by a quad-lens module at the rear which will feature a 64MP primary sensor. The punch-hole might accommodate a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls. While it is not clear as to when Oppo will launch the Reno5 series, we expect the details to emerge soon.

