Oppo Reno5 Series Listed Online Ahead Of Launch; Key Features Confirmed

Oppo Reno5 series is consistently splashing via leaks for a while now. The upcoming premium smartphone lineup by the brand is expected to arrive with the Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro models. The company is expected to launch the devices on December 10 in China. By now, we have a fair idea of what both Reno5 models will offer in terms of hardware. Now, ahead of the anticipated launch, one of the Chinese online retailers has listed both devices on its platform confirming the key specifications and design.

Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro Spotted Online Ahead Of Launch

The Oppo Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro have been listed at JD.com ahead of the speculated December 10 launch. The online retailer has also posted images of both models. Both smartphones can be seen with an identical rear design. The back panel is seen donning a gradient surface. There is a triple-lens camera module that is positioned vertically on the top-left.

Moving to the front, the standard Reno5's image suggests a narrow bezel design. There is a punch-hole which is placed on the top-left corner. The Reno5 Pro also has a punch-hole design with thin bezels. The major difference in the fascia of both smartphones is the former comes with a flat design, while the latter can be seen with curved edges.

Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro Specifications Tipped Via JD.Com

The Reno5 series is listed with a 6.43-inch display. It will be an OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. On the other hand, the Reno5 Pro will ship with a slightly bigger 6.55-inch OLED panel. There will be some similarities as well in both models. Both handsets will ship with a 64MP primary camera sensor.

The Oppo Reno5 and Reno5 Pro will come in two different RAM and storage configurations. Both units will be available with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option and 12GB RAM+ 25GB storage configuration. Also, there will be support for 65W fast charging.

