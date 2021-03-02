Oppo Reno5 Z Appears On FCC Listing: Key Features Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently announced the Reno5 K in China, and now another model called the Reno 5Z is in the pipeline. The Oppo Reno 5Z has already been certified by Norway's NEMKO, Singapore's IMDA, GCF, and Bluetooth SIG certification platforms. Now, the handset has visited FCC authority, revealing some key features of the device.

The Reno 5Z is listed with the model number CPH2211 on the FCC listing. As per the listing, the smartphone will run Android 11 OS with ColorOS V11.1. In terms of dimension, it will measure 160. 1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm and weighs 175 grams. For battery, the device is listed with a 4,220 mAh battery and will support up to 30W charging.

The phone is also said to get its power from the 2.4GHz processor. For imaging, it will feature a rectangle-shaped camera module that might house four sensors along with an LED flash. For connectivity, it will support dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, NFC, FM receiver, and Bluetooth 5.2. The other features of the phone are still under wraps.

The upcoming Oppo Reno5 Z will be the successor of the Oppo Reno4 Z which was launched back in September last year. The handset packs a 6.57-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The smartphone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and has 128GB memory.

It has also a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it offers a dual-camera consisting of a 16MP main lens and a 2MP sensor. The Reno4 Z also supports 5G connectivity and lastly, it packs a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Looking at the features of its predecessor, it can be said that the Oppo Reno5 Z will offer almost similar features with slight changes.

