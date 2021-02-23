Oppo Reno5k Launch Tipped Soon; To Debut With Snapdragon 750G Processor, 8GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo had refreshed its premium mid-range Reno series with the launch of the Reno 5 series back in December 2020. The company was then said to add a new smartphone to this 5G smartphone series. It seems that the next smartphone in this lineup will be called the Reno 5K. The specifications of the handset have been leaked online and its launch has also been tipped.

Oppo Reno 5k Specifications Leaked

The Oppo Reno 5K will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The information comes via a tipster on Weibo who suggests this handset will be launched in the Chinese market sometime soon. Currently, the launch timeline hasn't been revealed by the leak.

The leaked Weibo post also suggests the handset will be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. This model is said to be launched at 2,499 Yuan which is around Rs. 28,000 in Indian currency. The Reno 5K is expected to be available in Starry Dream and Midnight color options only.

For reference, the standard Reno5 has an Aurora Blue color option as well. This smartphone was tipped to be under development previously with the same Snapdragon 750G processor. It is being reported that this smartphone will be replacing the standard Reno 5 5G which is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor.

However, the company hasn't confirmed any such reports yet. The leak further notes that the Reno 5K will only have a different processor. The remaining hardware aspects will be identical. The handset will probably sport a 6.43-inch display with an FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate.

It will also have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The selfie snapper would be a 32MP lens. At the rear, there will be a 64MP quad-camera setup. The battery unit here will measure 4,300 mAh supported by 55W fast charging technology.

